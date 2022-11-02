SBS Maltese

'It doesn't have to be like this' - the stigma around mental health

Black guy sit alone in cafe suffering from racial discrimination

African American millennial guy feel lonely sitting alone in cafÃ©, Source: iStockphoto / fizkes/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Published 2 November 2022 at 10:26pm
By Allen lee, Joe Axiaq
Available in other languages

Nearly a billion people around the world are diagnosed with a mental illness yet they and many more are suffering in silence because they fear the stigma associated with psychiatric disorders according to a global report.

