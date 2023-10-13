The President of Malta Dr George Vella starts his official visit in Australia

In his interview President Vella delivers a message to the Maltese in Australia, in which he appeals to maintain the Maltese language and culture. He also talks about the situation in the Middle East, the progress and development in Malta in recent years, which changed the way of living and Maltese values, the influx of foreign workers, the situation of the Maltese language, the challenges during his presidency, the constitutional reform, the nomination of the next president and life after finishing a long career in politics.