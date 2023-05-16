The Maltese in Australia during the Great Depression
The collapse of the Australian economy due to the Wall Street Crash of 1929 led to the Great Depression around the world, including Australia. It took almost 10 years for the Australian economy to recover. At its worst in 1932 unemployment in Australia reached 32 per cent. During this time many Maltese in Australia had to return to Malta and those who stayed in Australia struggled to survive, often supporting each other. Maltese Australian historian and researcher Mark Caruana talks about the experiences of the Maltese in Australia during the Great Depression.
Share