Victor Aquilina, pioneer of Maltese broadcasting and Ex- Head of Maltese Radio Programs on 3EA dies at 92
Victor Aquilina, one of Malta’s pioneers in broadcasting and first disc jockey on Rediffusion, has died in Melbourne aged 92. He joined Rediffusion in 1950 as a continuity announcer and continued as a programme producer and presenter. He became assistant head of programmes in 1966 and head of programmes in 1971. He also joined Malta Television when Rediffusion set up Malta Television in 1962. Victor Aquilina migrated to Australia in 1982. He headed SBS Maltese Radio Programs on 3EA from 1995 to 2004. In this podcast Joe Axiaq introduces Victor Aquilina, to the Maltese community in Australia in December 1984 with a series of programs, ‘Dak Kien Żmien’.
