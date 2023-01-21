Finding common ground to really celebrate Australia

Sorry Day Remembrance

SYDNEY, NSW - MAY 26: A woman is silhouetted behind the Aboriginal flag during an event to mark Sorry Day May 26, 2006 in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Ian Waldie/Getty Images

January 26th is a difficult day for many Indigenous People, reminding them of violence and a destruction of their culture. For some people, Australia Day – that is currently held on this day – is a day of celebration. For many it's the day when they officially become Australians, with many citizenship ceremonies held on this day. But each year the voice to change the date gets louder. Lets look into why it would be a positive for migrant Australians to be allies with Indigenous Australians, and why this is so important on a day like January 26th.

