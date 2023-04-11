An interview with Senior Director from the Department of Commerce, Mark Xerri

Interview with the Senior Director of the Department of Commerce Mark Xerri on a compendium of Maltese people who live abroad, who manufacture Maltese Crafts products. Artisans who wish to appear in the Compendium, can fill out the online form at: https://forms.office.com/e/q4Zmr03ntvThey can also contact us at craftsregister@gov.mt.

