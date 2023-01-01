SBS Maltese

2022 dominated by the sudden and shocking war in Ukraine

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region

Published 2 January 2023 at 9:01am, updated 2 January 2023 at 9:05am
Just as nations all over the globe were beginning to recover from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of new crises emerged to envelop the world. 2022 saw the international community shaken by tragedies, armed conflicts and mass protests while the silver lining came for many with football's biggest tournament. After months of tension in the region, Russian president Vladimir Putin shocked the world by mobilising his forces to invade eastern Ukraine on February 24th.

