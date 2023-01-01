2022 dominated by the sudden and shocking war in Ukraine

DONETSK, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 20: (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Published 2 January 2023 at 9:01am, updated 2 January 2023 at 9:05am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Just as nations all over the globe were beginning to recover from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of new crises emerged to envelop the world. 2022 saw the international community shaken by tragedies, armed conflicts and mass protests while the silver lining came for many with football's biggest tournament. After months of tension in the region, Russian president Vladimir Putin shocked the world by mobilising his forces to invade eastern Ukraine on February 24th.
Published 2 January 2023 at 9:01am, updated 2 January 2023 at 9:05am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share