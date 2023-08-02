Episode 4: ‘Go down in history’.

The Children of Billy Hughes goes down in history.

The rather prolonged saga of the 214 immigrants who arrived in Australia on the Gange in 1916 left a mark in the history of Australia. This came in the form of a poem and a song that rekindled the interest for this story within the Maltese Community in Australia.

But today it is also part of the lectures of an advanced Lecturer at the University of Malta to compare the migration experiences of the past to those of the present.

These are the reason why the 214 went down in the history of Australia and Malta.

If you want to acquire the full list of the 214 Maltese and Gozitans who were onboard the Gange, you can email Mark Caruana: caruanamark2006@gmail.com
