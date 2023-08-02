Episode 2: ‘Arrive in Melbourne’.

After the 214 were not allowed to disembark in Western Australia, the Maltese and Gozitans sailed to the next port of call; Melbourne. On arrival, the Gange was surrounded by an armed guard, and the prospective migrants onboard were given one of the best tools ‘The White Australia Policy' had at its disposal, so as they could make ‘prohibited migrants’ out of them all.





But the courage of one of our protagonists, Emmanuel Attard, shows the ultimate skill one needed to be an Australian immigrant in those times; the ‘who dares wins’ spirit.

