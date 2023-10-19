President of Malta Dr George Vella in Australia | Appeal to maintain the Maltese language and culture
In his Australian visit the President of the Republic of Malta, had several official meetings among others, with the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia David Hurley, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and with the Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton. But the main objective of his visit in Australia was meeting with the Maltese communities in Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra and Sydney. In his meetings with the Maltese community the President of Malta stressed about the importance of unity and maintaining the Maltese culture and the Maltese language.
Share