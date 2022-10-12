SBS Maltese

Australia's increasing diversity a boon for prosperity

Published 12 October 2022
By Omoh Bello, Joe Axiaq
Just-released figures from the 2021 Census show the proportion of the Australian population born overseas is rising. Just over 7 million people in Australia were born overseas while 5.8 million people speak a language other than English at home. And within this snapshot, what’s the situation of the Maltese community in Australia?

