Australia's increasing diversity a boon for prosperity

Australia's increasing diversity
Published 12 October 2022 at 11:43am
By Omoh Bello, Joe Axiaq
Presented by Joe Axiaq
Source: SBS
Just-released figures from the 2021 Census show the proportion of the Australian population born overseas is rising. Just over 7 million people in Australia were born overseas while 5.8 million people speak a language other than English at home. And within this snapshot, what’s the situation of the Maltese community in Australia?
