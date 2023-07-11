Restoration of The Australian Bungalow starts

The Australian Bungalow in Malta

Credit: Din l-Art Ħelwa, Malta

Restoration begins on a piece of Australian History in Malta, called "The Australian Bungalow". The National Trust 'Din l'Art Ħelwa' has taken over the project and is expected to finish the restoration in the coming months. Eventually, this Bungalow will move from Għammieri to Ta' Qali where it will be enjoyed by everyone, including the Australian Maltese who will travel to Malta in the coming years. SBS Maltese interviewed Joseph Philip Farrugia, Councilor with the National Trust about this Bungalow and why it is important that this listed piece of Australian heritage is restored and renewed.

