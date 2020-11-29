Joseph Calleja - Australian tour postponed to September 2021

Joseph Calleja - Australian tour postponed to September 2021Play02:11 Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.02MB) Andrew McKinnon Presentations has made the decision to postpone the 2020 tour of Joseph Calleja to September 2021.ShareLatest podcast episodesDriving licence racket revealed by the Times of MaltaAustralian Indigenous Voice referendum | The arguments for and againstSBS Radio | Maltese News: 03.10.23SBS - Maltese Program | 03 October 2023 - 12pm