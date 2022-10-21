SBS Maltese

Joseph Calleja – the Maltese Tenor on a tour in Australia

SBS Maltese

Joseph Calleja

Published 21 October 2022 at 6:59pm, updated 4 hours ago at 7:21pm
By Joe Axiaq
Source: SBS

Joseph Calleja, the Maltese born singer described as the young Pavarotti, will thrill audiences around Australia, in his eagerly anticipated debut Australian tour. Joseph will be joined by two of Australia’s best-loved artists, soprano Amelia Farrugia, who is also of Maltese heritage, and internationally acclaimed pianist Piers Lane. He arrived in Australia this morning and speaks with Joe Axiaq about his Australian tour.

Australia and New Zealand tour October and November 2022:


Sydney
City Recital Hall

Monday 24th October 2022 – 7:30pm

Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with Opera Australia

Auckland, New Zealand
Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre

Thursday 27th October 2022 – 7:30pm

Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with New Zealand Opera

Adelaide
Adelaide Town Hall

Saturday 29th October 2022 – 7:30pm

Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with State Opera South Australia

Melbourne
Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

Monday 31st October 2022 – 7:30pm

Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with Opera Australia

Brisbane
Concert Hall, Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Thursday 3rd November 2022 – 7:30pm

Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with Opera Queensland

Perth
Perth Concert Hall

Saturday 5th November 2022 – 7:30pm

Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with West Australian Opera
