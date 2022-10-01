Joseph Calleja – The Maltese Tenor is coming to Australia

Australia and New Zealand tour October and November 2022 :





Sydney



City Recital Hall



Monday 24th October 2022 – 7:30pm



Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with Opera Australia





Auckland, New Zealand



Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre



Thursday 27th October 2022 – 7:30pm



Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with New Zealand Opera





Adelaide



Adelaide Town Hall



Saturday 29th October 2022 – 7:30pm



Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with State Opera South Australia





Melbourne



Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne



Monday 31st October 2022 – 7:30pm



Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with Opera Australia





Brisbane



Concert Hall, Queensland Performing Arts Centre



Thursday 3rd November 2022 – 7:30pm



Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with Opera Queensland





Perth



Perth Concert Hall



Saturday 5th November 2022 – 7:30pm

