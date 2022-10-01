Joseph Calleja – The Maltese Tenor is coming to Australia

Australia and New Zealand tour October and November 2022:
Sydney
City Recital Hall
Advertisement
Monday 24th October 2022 – 7:30pm
Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with Opera Australia
Auckland, New Zealand
Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre
Thursday 27th October 2022 – 7:30pm
Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with New Zealand Opera
Adelaide
Adelaide Town Hall
Saturday 29th October 2022 – 7:30pm
Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with State Opera South Australia
Melbourne
Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne
Monday 31st October 2022 – 7:30pm
Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with Opera Australia
Brisbane
Concert Hall, Queensland Performing Arts Centre
Thursday 3rd November 2022 – 7:30pm
Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with Opera Queensland
Perth
Perth Concert Hall
Saturday 5th November 2022 – 7:30pm
Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with West Australian Opera