Joseph Calleja – The Maltese Tenor is coming to Australia

Joseph Calleja - the Maltese Tenor

Published 1 October 2022 at 10:08pm
Source: SBS

Joseph Calleja is one of the most exciting lyric tenors in the world today. Blessed with a golden-age voice which routinely inspires comparisons to legendary singers from earlier eras, Calleja is now a superstar in all the greatest opera houses and concert halls.

Australia and New Zealand tour October and November 2022:

Sydney
City Recital Hall
Monday 24th October 2022 – 7:30pm
Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with Opera Australia

Auckland, New Zealand
Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre
Thursday 27th October 2022 – 7:30pm
Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with New Zealand Opera

Adelaide
Adelaide Town Hall
Saturday 29th October 2022 – 7:30pm
Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with State Opera South Australia

Melbourne
Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne
Monday 31st October 2022 – 7:30pm
Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with Opera Australia

Brisbane
Concert Hall, Queensland Performing Arts Centre
Thursday 3rd November 2022 – 7:30pm
Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with Opera Queensland

Perth
Perth Concert Hall
Saturday 5th November 2022 – 7:30pm
Presented by Andrew McKinnon in association with West Australian Opera

