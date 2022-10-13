SBS Maltese

Elder abuse campaign launched to make perpetrators think twice

Published 13 October 2022 at 5:02pm
By Gareth Boreham., Francesca De Nuccio, Joe Axiaq
New figures show one in six elderly Australians have experienced abuse over the past year with the COVID 19 pandemic worsening the problem. Coinciding with the International Day of Older Persons, a new video campaign targets offenders, urging them to focus on the results of their actions.

