How to help a loved one with alcohol dependence

Published 3 November 2022 at 8:07pm
Presented by Chiara Pazzano, Joe Axiaq
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Alcohol plays a central role in many people’s social lives in Australia. But people with alcohol use disorders drink to excess, endangering both themselves and possibly others. We’ll explore how to identify if a loved one has developed alcohol dependence and how to help them.
