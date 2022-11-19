SBS Maltese

How to prepare for storms and floods in Australia

SBS Maltese

jim-gade-cKjxGyfNdQc-unsplash.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 November 2022 at 10:10pm
By Claudianna Blanco, Joe Axiaq
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In the last decade, Australia has experienced some of its worst flooding events in recorded history. Between 2020-2022, large areas have gone underwater three to four times. As intense rainfall has repeatedly caused river networks to overflow, some flood-prone communities have experienced catastrophic damage to infrastructure, homes and even loss of life. So, how do you know if a serious weather event is imminent, and what should you do to prepare? Who can you ask for help? And should you stay, or evacuate?

Published 19 November 2022 at 10:10pm
By Claudianna Blanco, Joe Axiaq
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ludovica-dri-_p7_c-KU3Bw-unsplash.jpg

News from Malta: 11.11.22

Maltese News - Telescope - Ahbarijiet .jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 18/11/22

SBS Maltese.png

SBS Maltese Program | 18 November 2022 - 12pm

maxime-GsuoClhxMDE-unsplash.jpg

New COVID-19 wave expected in NSW within weeks