New publication – Dun Carlo Manché

Published 3 December 2022 at 1:35pm
Source: SBS
Dun Carlo Manché – ‘Fi Kliem Niesu’ is a new book about the beloved Parish Priest who administered the Parish of Gzira between 1935 and 1950. The book features among others, interviews conducted by the Superior of M.U.S.E.U.M. Lorry Formosa with people who knew Dun Carlo Manché well. Mr Tony Micallef, editor of the book speaks with Joe Axiaq about the work and spirituality of Dun Carlo Manché and the publication of the book.
