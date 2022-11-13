Former PM Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici laid to rest in low-key funeral | SBS interview 1990

Published 13 November 2022 at 3:52pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Former prime minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici passed away on Saturday 5 November, aged 89. He served as the ninth prime minister of Malta between December 1984 and May 1987. He visited Australia in 1990 as the leader of the opposition and Labour Party. He was interviewed by Joe Axiaq after a reception at SBS. This is part of the interview.
