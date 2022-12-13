Published 13 December 2022 at 9:01pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Maltese Australian historian and reseracher Mark Caruana talks about the first Maltese in Australia. The first Maltese to arrive in Australia were convicts, transported in the 1810s for deserting their British regiments. Malta was then a British colony. The first free settler, Antonio Azzopardi, arrived in Melbourne in 1837 and became a successful businessman.
Published 13 December 2022 at 9:01pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share