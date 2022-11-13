SBS Maltese

The rising cost of living strikes a sour note with Australians

Published 13 November 2022 at 2:19pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke, Joe Axiaq
Source: SBS
Australians are working more hours, on average, than before the pandemic. Yet, one in four are finding it difficult to get by on their income. Rate increases and inflation are straining some households, and putting others on notice - with many people forced to change their spending habits.

