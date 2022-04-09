Malta George Cross 80th anniversary commemoration
Source: Shrine of Remembrance - Photo by Parag Gaikwa on Unsplash Photos
The 15th April 2022 marks the 80th Anniversary of the award of the George Cross to Malta. The George Cross was awarded to the island of Malta by King George VI so as to "bear witness to the heroism and devotion of its people" during the great siege they underwent in the early part of World War II. Mr Benny Soler, president of the Maltese Australian Association speaks with Joe Axiaq about the commemoration to be held on Sunday 10th April 2022 at the Shrine of Remembrance and Shelter of Peace to commemorate this event.
