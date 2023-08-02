Malta: Mediterranean recipes from the Islands by Simon Bajada

9781743798812-1 (1).jpg

Malta - Mediterranean recipes from the Islands is a richly photographed cookbook by Simon Bajada, an Australian-born food and travel photographer and writer with Maltese heritage living in Sweden. In Malta, Simon Bajada explores his own family’s heritage, capturing Maltese food for the home cook, with recipes including ftira, a sourdough bread drenched in tomato, tuna and olives, aljotta soup, a flavour-packed brew of fish and garlic; and pastizzi, a deliciously addictive pastry. He speaks with Joe Axiaq about his experiences in Malta in researching and publishing this book.

