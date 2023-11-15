When the Maltese migrant in Australia was the target of racist disparaging remarks
The Maltese in Australia were not always treated with dignity and respect, as hard workers, contributing to Australian society. The first Maltese to arrive in Queensland sugar cane fields in the 1880s were usually classified with Italians and other southern Europeans as dagoes who were dirty and lazy. Maltese Australian historian and researcher Mark Caruana talks about a period in history, when Maltese were arriving in Australia in small groups not to stand out and to remain unnoticed.
