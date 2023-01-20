From the Maltese Political Scene - bill to amend abortion law

sylwia-bartyzel-m7HrMJJ0bW0-unsplash.jpg

SBS Radio correspondent in Malta, Leonard Callus reports from the Maltese Political Scene, in particular the debate concerning the bill to amend abortion law.

