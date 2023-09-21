Mgr. Giuseppe De Piro | 90 years after his death
Mgr. Giuseppe De Piro was the priest and missionary who founded the Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP) in June 1910. This society helped the Maltese settle in Australia when they were arriving here in hundreds and thousands in the 1950’s. To this day the Missionary Society of St Paul still take care of the spiritual needs of Maltese migrants in foreign lands. On the 90th anniversary from the death of Mgr. Giuseppe De Piro, Fr Norbert Bonavia, talks about the life of one of the most beloved man who helped the Maltese in difficult times.
