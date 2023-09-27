Mgr. Giuseppe De Piro | his last hours before his death
Mgr. Giuseppe De Piro was the priest and missionary who founded the Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP) in June 1910. This society helped the Maltese settle in Australia when they were arriving in hundreds and thousands in the 1950’s. To this day the Missionary Society of St Paul still take care of the spiritual needs of Maltese migrants in foreign lands. On the 90th anniversary from the death of its founder, Mgr. Giuseppe De Piro, Fr Norbert Bonavia and Marthese Brincat talk about his last hours before his death.
