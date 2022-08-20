Mons. Philip Calleja dies | He dedicated his life for emigrants and refugees
Mons. Philip Calleja
During his life Mons Philip Calleja worked for emigrants and refugees. For about 50 years he was the director of the Migrant Commission, which was founded in 1950 due to the great exodus of Maltese to countries like Australia. He helped many people who intended to settle in Australia. Over time, through the Migrant Commission, he also began to help immigrants and refugees in Malta. SBS Radio Correspondent Leonard Callus reports on the life and work of Mons. Philip Calleja.
Share