Mons. Philip Calleja dies | He dedicated his life for emigrants and refugees

Photo knisja.mt - Mons Philip Calleja.jpeg

Mons. Philip Calleja

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

During his life Mons Philip Calleja worked for emigrants and refugees. For about 50 years he was the director of the Migrant Commission, which was founded in 1950 due to the great exodus of Maltese to countries like Australia. He helped many people who intended to settle in Australia. Over time, through the Migrant Commission, he also began to help immigrants and refugees in Malta. SBS Radio Correspondent Leonard Callus reports on the life and work of Mons. Philip Calleja.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

luke-tanis--3QDrA2JLXk-unsplash.jpg

News from Malta: 28.09.23

Mons Giuseppe De Piro.jpg

Mgr. Giuseppe De Piro | his last hours before his death

6 SBS Radio Ahbarijiet bil-Malti.jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 26.09.23

Malt Prog with Day & time cropped.jpg

SBS - Maltese Program | 26 September 2023 - 12pm