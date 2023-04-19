Mother’s Day High Tea at the Maltese CentrePlay01:08Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (798KB) Joe Matina from the Executive of the Maltese Community Council of Victoria talks about the Mother’s Day High Tea at the Maltese Centre in Parkville to celebrate Mother’s Day.ShareLatest podcast episodesDifferent ways to get kids involved in gardening | Doris MeilakWho were the first Maltese in Australia?SBS Radio | Maltese News: 18/04/23News from Malta: 18.04.23