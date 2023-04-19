Mother’s Day High Tea at the Maltese Centre

sebastian-coman-photography-QcerUj-jYig-unsplash.jpg

Joe Matina from the Executive of the Maltese Community Council of Victoria talks about the Mother’s Day High Tea at the Maltese Centre in Parkville to celebrate Mother’s Day.

