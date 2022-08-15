New COVID variants can evade vaccine protections

Covid variants

DNA Infection. Concept. 3D Render Source: Covid variants - Masks Getty Images

The World Health Organisation says coronavirus cases have tripled across Europe recently, accounting for nearly half of all infections globally. Hospitalisation rates in the region have also doubled. Scientists say the new omicron varieties are to blame. Scientists are reacting to the sudden increase in new COVID-19 variants as it demonstrates a remarkable capacity to evade the protection provided by vaccination.

