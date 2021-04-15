New Maltese High Commissioner for Malta in Australia

His Excellency Mr Mario Farrugia Borg, the new Maltese High Commissioner of Malta in Australia presented his credentials to His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DC (Retd), Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia. In an interview with Joe Axiaq, Mr Farrugia Borg speaks about the strengthening of the bilateral relations between Malta and Australia, as well as seeking to keep the interest of the Maltese living in Australia at the core of the mandate of the High Commission in Canberra and the Consulates General in Melbourne and Sydney.

