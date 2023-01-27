News from Malta: 27.01.23

News from Malta: 27.01.23Play09:29Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (21.72MB) News Report from Malta - SBS Radio correspondent, Leonard Callus.ShareLatest podcast episodesVictor Aquilina, pioneer of Maltese broadcasting and Ex- Head of Maltese Radio Programs on 3EA dies at 92SBS Radio | Maltese News: 27/01/23SBS - Maltese Program | 27 January 2023 - 12pm - Remembering Victor AquilinaHeavy Maltese Migration from Malta after World War II – Mark Caruana