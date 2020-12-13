Oliver Friggieri | Interview: It-Tfal Jiġu bil-Vapuri
Source: Oliver Friggieri - Times of Malta
Oliver Friggieri died on 21 November 2020. It-Tfal Jiġu bil-Vapuri (Children Come by Ship) is a devastating novel set in the 1930s that attempts to discover the roots of a long-gone social and religious interrelationship on the Southern Mediterranean island of Malta, a former British colony. This is an interview from 2001 in which Oliver Friggieri talks about the main characters and the complexity of this novel.
