Rapid test reporting hotlines launched as restrictions are reintroduced
Source: NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet speaks to the media during a press conference in Syd-AAP
New South Wales and Victoria are seeing an increase in coronavirus hospitalisations brought on by the Omicron variant. The increasing daily numbers of cases linked to the variant have led to state and territory governments reintroducing some pandemic restrictions. Positive rapid antigen tests will also be treated with the same authority as a positive P-C-R test and will be included in the state's daily case numbers.
