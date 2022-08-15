Rapid test reporting hotlines launched as restrictions are reintroduced

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney

Source: NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet speaks to the media during a press conference in Syd-AAP

New South Wales and Victoria are seeing an increase in coronavirus hospitalisations brought on by the Omicron variant. The increasing daily numbers of cases linked to the variant have led to state and territory governments reintroducing some pandemic restrictions. Positive rapid antigen tests will also be treated with the same authority as a positive P-C-R test and will be included in the state's daily case numbers.

