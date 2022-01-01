Remembering Enzo Gusman | Interview on SBS Radio in 1995
Source: Enzo Gusman CDs - Photo by Joe Axiaq
In an interview with Joe Axiaq, on the occasion of 30 years in show business, Enzo Gusman talks about returning to Malta from Canada in 1991 and his disappointment that he never represented Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest, even though he won the Malta Song Festival in 1974 and 1976 which entitled him to represent Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest, but in those particular years Malta decided not to take part.
Share