Another novel by Maltese-Australian award-winning novelist Lou Drofenik

Vincenzo-of-my-Heart-flat.jpg

Lou Drofenik's latest novel, Vincenzo of my Hearth is about, Maltese patriot, Vincenzo Borg, also known by his nickname Ċensu Brared. He was a Maltese merchant who was one of the main insurgent leaders during the French blockade of 1798–1800. This is the story of a merchant, strategist, warrior, philanthropist, and political activist that history forgot — set in a background of political intrigue, the daring exploits of Mediterranean corsairs, and the private lives of women in early nineteenth century Malta.

