SBS - Maltese Program | 17 October 2023 - 12pm

SBS - Maltese Program - Tuesday 17 October 2023 - 12pm - produced and presented by Joe Axiaq.

The program includes an interview with the President of the Republic of Malta, Dr George Vella who is currently visiting Australia.

In this interview President Vella delivers a message to the Maltese in Australia, in which he appeals to maintain the Maltese language and culture. He also talks about:
  • the situation in the Middle East
  • the progress and development in Malta in recent years, which changed the way of living and Maltese values
  • the influx of foreign workers
  • the situation of the Maltese language
  • the challenges during his presidency
  • the constitutional reform
  • the nomination of the next president
  • and life after finishing a long career in politics.
Joe Axiaq with President Vella Edited.jpg
