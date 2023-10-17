SBS - Maltese Program | 17 October 2023 - 12pm

The program includes an interview with the President of the Republic of Malta, Dr George Vella who is currently visiting Australia.
In this interview President Vella delivers a message to the Maltese in Australia, in which he appeals to maintain the Maltese language and culture. He also talks about:
- the situation in the Middle East
- the progress and development in Malta in recent years, which changed the way of living and Maltese values
- the influx of foreign workers
- the situation of the Maltese language
- the challenges during his presidency
- the constitutional reform
- the nomination of the next president
- and life after finishing a long career in politics.