SBS Maltese

SBS Maltese Program | 02 December 2022 - 12pm

SBS Maltese

SBS Maltese.png

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 December 2022 at 8:12pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

SBS Maltese Program - Friday 02 December 2022, 12pm - produced and presented by Joe Axiaq

Published 2 December 2022 at 8:12pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In today's Program:

  • News Bulletin - (Australian, international, homeland)
  • Press Conference: Maltese PM, Robert Abela says government remains open to changing the wording of the abortion amendment .
  • Interview with Tony Micallef, editor of a new publication about Fr Carlo Manche`, the beloved Parish priest who administered the Parish of Gzira between 1935 and 1950.
  • Greenfields vocalist Carmen Tanti dies at 75-years-old - tribute to an icon of Maltese folk music
  • Fifa World Cup news and results
  • Calendar of community events and services in Victoria and New South Wales
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 11 Photo Gallery

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ | latest highlights and results

Group of young Aust women on their way to Australia 1960's Photo DOI Archives.jpg

1960s scheme assisting young Maltese women to travel from Malta to settle in Australia

Maltese News (boats).jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 29/11/22

SBS radio.jpg

SBS Maltese Program | 29 November 2022 - 12pm