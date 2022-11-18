SBS Maltese Program | 18 November 2022 - 12pm

Published 18 November 2022 at 4:25pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In today’s Program: News Bulletin, Feature on how to prepare for storms and floods in Australia, Stringers report from Malta, Calendar of community events and activities and Remembering Dr Victor Borg on his 3rd anniversary of his passing. He was one of the most inspiring leaders that the Maltese Community Council in Victoria has had since its formation more than 60 years ago.
