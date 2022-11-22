SBS Maltese Program | 22 November 2022 - 12pm

Published 22 November 2022 at 5:11pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In today’s Program: News Bulletin, Feature on health experts advice, recommending Rapid Antigen Tests to reduce the dangers of COVID-19, Stringer's report from Malta, Calendar of community events and activities, interview with Maltese Australian film director, Julian Galea about the release of his new film, Brothers from Malta and Fifa World Cup news and results.
