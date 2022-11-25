SBS Maltese

SBS Maltese Program | 25 November 2022 - 12pm

SBS Maltese

Published 25 November 2022 at 4:29pm, updated an hour ago at 4:39pm
In today’s Program: - News Bulletin - Feature on knowing what to do and what to avoid when bitten by a snake or spider that can help save your life - Stringer's report from Malta - News Service from TVM News/SBS World Watch - Interview with Mr Joe Bajada about his contribution to the development and progress of the village where he lives in Żebbuġ, Gozo - Fifa World Cup news and results - Calendar of community events and services in Victoria and New South Wales

