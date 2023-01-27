SBS - Maltese Program | 27 January 2023 - 12pm - Remembering Victor Aquilina

SBS Malt Prog 2022 3 .jpg

SBS - Maltese Program - Friday 27 January 2023 12pm - produced and presented by Joe Axiaq

Victor Aquilina SBS OB.jpg

Victor Aquilina, pioneer of Maltese broadcasting and Ex- Head of Maltese Radio Programs on 3EA dies at 92

World - Maltese Ahbarijiet.jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 27/01/23

Immigrants from Malta arrive in Syd having disembarked from the SS Partizanka 1948 -Image courtesy of the State Lib of Vic.jpg

Heavy Maltese Migration from Malta after World War II – Mark Caruana

Maltese News - City - Ahbarijiet .jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 24/01/23