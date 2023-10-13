SBS Radio | Maltese News: 13.10.23

World - Maltese Ahbarijiet.jpg

SBS Radio Maltese News: 13.10.23 by Joe Axiaq. The latest news from Australia and the rest of the world.

Latest podcast episodes

nik-shuliahin-BuNWp1bL0nc-unsplash (3).jpg

Why mental health matters | Victor Vella

Joe Axiaq with President Vella 13 Oct 23.JPG

The President of Malta Dr George Vella starts his official visit in Australia

IMG_2502.JPG

SBS - Maltese Program | 13 October 2023 - 12pm

MIDEAST ISRAEL PALESTINIANS GAZA CONFLICT

Israeli military retaliates after the surprise attack by Hamas militants | Malta’s reaction