SBS Maltese

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 28/10/22

SBS Maltese

Maltese News - City - Ahbarijiet .jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 October 2022 at 4:06pm
Source: SBS

SBS Radio Maltese News: 28/10/22 by Joe Axiaq. The latest news from Australia and the rest of the world.

Published 28 October 2022 at 4:06pm
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Finance Ministter Clyde Caruana - Photo DOI Malta - Clifton Fenech.jpg

Malta Budget 2023 | An overview of the major measures announced

Jim Chalmer

Does the Federal Budget go far enough?

SBS News - Photo - Joe Axiaq.JPG

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 25/10/22

vince-fleming-7xcJsTrkvRc-unsplash.jpg

Protecting plants from heavy rain | Doris Meilak