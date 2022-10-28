SBS MalteseOther ways to listen SBS Radio | Maltese News: 28/10/22Play09:04SBS MalteseOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.27MB)Published 28 October 2022 at 4:06pmSource: SBS SBS Radio Maltese News: 28/10/22 by Joe Axiaq. The latest news from Australia and the rest of the world.Published 28 October 2022 at 4:06pmSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesMalta Budget 2023 | An overview of the major measures announcedDoes the Federal Budget go far enough?SBS Radio | Maltese News: 25/10/22Protecting plants from heavy rain | Doris Meilak