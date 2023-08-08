What's on in Victoria | Community notices and services

providence-doucet-mE5MBZX5sko-unsplash.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Maltese Community in Australia - Calendar of events and activities in Victoria. Notices to be included in this weekly review should be emailed to: joe.axiaq@sbs.com.au

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Maltese News - City - Ahbarijiet .jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 29.09.23

SBS Maltese Audio 1.jpg

SBS - Maltese Program | 29 September 2023 - 12pm

luke-tanis--3QDrA2JLXk-unsplash.jpg

News from Malta: 28.09.23

Mons Giuseppe De Piro.jpg

Mgr. Giuseppe De Piro | his last hours before his death