Driving licence racket revealed by the Times of Malta

Driving licence racket revealed by the Times of MaltaPlay08:12Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.78MB) SBS Radio correspondent Leonard Callus reports on the latest news about a Transport Malta racket to help candidates obtain a driving licence revealed by the Times of Malta.ShareLatest podcast episodesAustralian Indigenous Voice referendum | The arguments for and againstSBS Radio | Maltese News: 03.10.23SBS - Maltese Program | 03 October 2023 - 12pmGardening with Doris Meilak | questions and answers