Driving licence racket revealed by the Times of Malta

andraz-lazic-lcirqLKB8B4-unsplash.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

SBS Radio correspondent Leonard Callus reports on the latest news about a Transport Malta racket to help candidates obtain a driving licence revealed by the Times of Malta.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX WOMAN ABORIGINAL FLAG_RED.jpg

Australian Indigenous Voice referendum | The arguments for and against

Maltese News (boats).jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 03.10.23

IMG_2502.JPG

SBS - Maltese Program | 03 October 2023 - 12pm

aniston-grace-L3hyEbDk194-unsplash.jpg

Gardening with Doris Meilak | questions and answers