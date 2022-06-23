Stories from the Maltese Community in Australia
Photo by Etienne Girar on Unsplash
The Maltese Community Council of Victoria is proud to announce that in collaboration with the National Archives of Malta will be recording past stories from the community at large. This is a wonderful program where stories are captured on film and audio so that they are stored and accessed for future generations. Joseph Matina talks about the story of his father, Giacomo Matina, and invites the Maltese community to contact them and participate in this program.
