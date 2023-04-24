A true story of friendship, love, and loss | Three Anzacs from Malta

Giconda Schembri - Three Anzacs from Malta.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Maltese Australian author, Giaconda Schembri tells the story of three young men, Charles, Waldemar and Anthony, who, in their early twenties, leave behind all they hold dear to pursue their dreams for a bigger and brighter future in Australia. But their carefree days end abruptly when the sombre clouds of a global war darken their world. From the tiny Mediterranean island of Malta to the vast Australian continent, and from the unforgiving slopes of Gallipoli, all the way to the muddy trenches in Flanders, ‘Three Anzacs from Malta´ follows these young men as they carve out their destinies amidst unprecedented bloodshed and suffering.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Maltese News - City - Ahbarijiet .jpg

SBS Radio | Maltese News: 29.09.23

SBS Maltese Audio 1.jpg

SBS - Maltese Program | 29 September 2023 - 12pm

luke-tanis--3QDrA2JLXk-unsplash.jpg

News from Malta: 28.09.23

Mons Giuseppe De Piro.jpg

Mgr. Giuseppe De Piro | his last hours before his death