A true story of friendship, love, and loss | Three Anzacs from Malta
Maltese Australian author, Giaconda Schembri tells the story of three young men, Charles, Waldemar and Anthony, who, in their early twenties, leave behind all they hold dear to pursue their dreams for a bigger and brighter future in Australia. But their carefree days end abruptly when the sombre clouds of a global war darken their world. From the tiny Mediterranean island of Malta to the vast Australian continent, and from the unforgiving slopes of Gallipoli, all the way to the muddy trenches in Flanders, ‘Three Anzacs from Malta´ follows these young men as they carve out their destinies amidst unprecedented bloodshed and suffering.
