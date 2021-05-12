The 2021-2022 Budget and Australian women

The 2021-2022 Budget and Australian womenPlay07:28 Source: AAPGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.69MB) Australian women hope that the Federal Government's Budget addresses issues that impact them, such as superannuation, childcare and domestic violenceShareLatest podcast episodesThe Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum has ended with a 'No' resultNews from Malta: 14.10.23Aħbarijiet minn Malta: 14.10.23Why mental health matters | Victor Vella